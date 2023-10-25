UPDATE: Jessica Wagoner was found safe, the Kingsport Police Department reported on Thursday.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen on Oct. 20.

According to the KPD, Jessica Wagoner, 37, of Kingsport, was reported missing by a person she was staying with.

Courtesy of the Kingsport Police Department

The KPD reports Wagoner was last seen on Oct. 20 getting in a green SUV around the Bays View Court area.

Wagoner is described by the KPD as follows.

5’4″

Blonde hair, blue eyes

May have dyed her hair dark

Wagoner has a pre-existing medical condition and doesn’t have her medication with her, the KPD reports.

Anyone with information on Wagoner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.