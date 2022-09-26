KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously injured in a crash on Interstate 81 on Sept. 10 has died due to his injuries.

According to an updated release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Jonathan Alexander Merritt, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, was injured in the crash involving four vehicles near Exit 63. Merritt died while he was still hospitalized.

The KPD previously reported that a pickup truck in the northbound lanes crossed the median and drove against traffic in the southbound lanes. The crash involved the pickup truck, a van, a tractor-trailer and a second pickup truck that had been traveling south.

Merritt was reportedly driving the pickup truck that crossed the median.

The crash resulted in one vehicle going off the road and hitting a tree, and other vehicles involved caught fire.