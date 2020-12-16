Kingsport PD: Man charged with 8 counts of stalking, harassment after allegedly contacting women multiple times

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested after police say he repeatedly contacted eight women with different phone numbers and put them in fear for their own safety.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, Michael Cody Vermillion, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, December 9 around 3 p.m. at his home on Eastline Drive.

Vermillion was arrested on an outstanding warrant for 8 counts each of stalking and harassment, according to KPD.

KPD reports that the warrant was issued after he was indicted by a Grand Jury. The indictment followed an investigation by KPD.

Investigators had previously been told by eight women that over recent months, Vermillion had sent them multiple “inappropriate and offensive comments that made his victims feel extremely uncomfortable and ultimately put them in fear for their own personal safety.”

The release says Vermillion contacted them using fabricated social media accounts and multiple different phone numbers created through an app.

Vermillion had been booked into the Kingsport City Jail and was later transferred to the Sullivan County Jail. He has since been released after he posted a $7,500 bond.