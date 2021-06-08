Kingsport PD: Man arrested after trying to enter victim’s home with meat cleaver attached to pipe

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Monday morning after police say he tried to force his way into an apartment in Kingsport while he was holding a meat cleaver attached to a pipe.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to at 10:37 a.m. to an undisclosed apartment complex. Several residents at the complex reported seeing a man in a blue shirt and cowboy boots leaving the scene.

Officers reportedly found and detained the man, later identified as Gary Lady, 39, of Johnson City.

The report states the victim told officers Lady, an acquaintance of his, had been knocking on his door and yelling incoherently since around 9 a.m.

Lady had allegedly been holding a “meat cleaver that was attached to a PVC pipe” while he was at the victim’s door. The victim told officers he was afraid of being hurt due to the cleaver and refused to open the door.

Lady went to the back of the apartment and “was able to stand on a crawlspace doorway and put a hole in the back window,” the report states.

While Lady was trying to open the window, the victim grabbed his hand and pushed it back out.

Officers found the pipe with the attached cleaver behind the apartment complex. The report states the pipe was about four and a half feet long.

Lady was arrested and searched. KPD reports officers found seven syringes, three spoons and a small clear baggie in his backpack.

Lady was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Burglary

Criminal Impersonation

Public Intoxication

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Prohibited Weapons

He was transported to the Kingsport City Jail.