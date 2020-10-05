Kingsport PD looking to identify shoplifting suspects accused of striking employee with vehicle

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two shoplifting suspects and their getaway driver who is accused of striking an employee with a vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Investigators say it happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Fort Henry Mall.

According to police, a man and woman stole about $300 in clothing from Dunham’s Sports before getting in a “beat up” older model Jeep Grand Cherokee waiting for them just outside of the store entrance. The vehicle was driven by a separate female suspect, police say.

“When an employee approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the suspects, the driver accelerated, striking the employee and knocking him to the ground resulting in minor injuries,” the police department stated in a news release Monday. “The suspects then fled the scene.”

The two shoplifting suspects were recorded by surveillance cameras inside the store.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-229-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.