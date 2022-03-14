KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

The department is trying to find Elisha F. Killen, 23.

Killen was reported missing Sunday by a family member who said they had not seen or heard from her in more than a week.

Investigators have no reason to suspect foul play but are concerned for Killen’s health and welfare, according to the police department.

Killen is about 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to drive a gray 1994 Nissan XE regular cab pickup truck with Tennessee plate 211DCKC.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.