Kingsport PD looking for missing man last seen Jan. 17

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is searching for a man last seen in mid-January.

A release from the KPD states that Jesse Schaefer was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 5, but he has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 17. While police say no foul play is suspected, “there is cause to be concerned for his overall health and welfare.”

Schaefer is described by the KPD as a 39-year-old white man. He has brown hair and blue eyes, but his height and weight have not been specified. The release states Schaefer does not have a permanent residence; however, he had previously been staying at the Super 8 Motel on Lynn Garden Drive. Schaefer reportedly was also known to visit Hunger First in Kingsport.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the KPD at 423-229-9429.