KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman who had previously been reported missing was located and is safe, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) on Thursday.

Dalton Ramey. (Photo: KPD)

Crystal A. Carter, 45, had reportedly not been seen “for a few days,” a release from the department on Wednesday stated. A day later, she is no longer considered missing.

Detectives revealed they never had reason to believe any foul play was involved.

Carter had been reported missing the same day a Kingsport man was reported missing, according to police. The two cases are not related.

Dalton Ramey, 26, has not been seen since May 6. He stands 5’8″ and weighs 143 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on both arms.

The KPD did not release further information.