Kingsport PD: Knoxville man charged in fatal hit-and-run on I-26 in August 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 26 in Kingsport on August 4, 2020.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, Christopher Charles Muraski, 42, has been indicted on seven charges related to the crash.

The release states Muraski is charged with the following:

Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication

Vehicular Homicide

Felony Reckless Endangerment

Driving Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence with over .08 BAC

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision with Injury

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision Resulting in Death

KPD reports Muraski turned himself in at the Sullivan County Jail on Monday.

Muraski has reportedly been released after posting a $30,000 bond.

The crash occurred near the I-26 and West Stone Drive interchange.

According to KPD, a crew along the interstate was working out of a Ford F-550 truck owned by South East Moweing, LLC of Blountville. The crew’s truck was parked “completely off the paved surface in the grass median on the westbound side of I-26/U.S. 23.”

The release states crew member Stephen Colby Blackmon was standing to the side of the truck but still completely in the grass median and off the paved surface.

KPD reports Muraski was driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck west on I-26 when it “veered off the left side of the roadway, side-swiped the F-550, and then struck Mr. Blackmon who was ultimately killed by the impact.”

Investigators say Muraski did not stop following the crash and instead kept driving into Virginia.

Muraski’s truck was reportedly found and stopped by the Weber City Police Department. He was arrested at the time on “independent but related charges.”