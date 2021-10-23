Kingsport PD: Juveniles believed to be connected to multiple violent felonies apprehended

UPDATE 10/23/21 5:45 p.m.: Both juveniles wanted in connection to these crimes were spotted by Kingsport Police Officers inside a vehicle in the Borden Mill Village neighborhood.

The juveniles ran from the police and a chase on foot ensued into the nearby Riverview neighborhood. The two were caught by police and taken into custody.

Additional juveniles are still believed to be involved. The investigation remains open and active. The names of the juvenile suspects have not been released.

—————————————————————————————————————-

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – During the past month, the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) along with other local, state and federal agencies have been actively investigating a surge of vehicle thefts in the Tri-Cities and Northeast Tennessee area.

According to a news release from the KPD, the department’s criminal investigations division has found evidence that leads them to believe that the crimes are being committed by a group of juveniles. The department also believes that the juveniles are in possession of firearms.

The release states that the department has linked the group of juveniles to at least a dozen stolen vehicles around the area, many of which have been recovered.

The investigation has determined that the stolen vehicles have been used in multiple violent felonies such as drive-by shootings, aggravated assaults, attempted carjackings, and the brandishing of firearms.

The release also provides a timeline of recent violent acts that the juveniles are suspected of taking part in.

On Oct. 22, an 18-year-old male was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting at reedy Place in Kingsport. The unnamed male was transported to a local area hospital to be treated for his injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

On Oct. 23, A police officer with the Kingsport Police Department saw what they believed to be some of the juveniles in one of the stolen vehicles in Lynn Garden in Kingsport. A vehicle pursuit ensued where the suspected juveniles opened fire shooting at the pursuing officer. The juveniles successfully evaded the officer, and no one was hit by the gunfire.

Also on Oct. 23, Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) saw some of the suspected juvenile offenders in a stolen vehicle on South John B Dennis Highway in Kingsport. A pursuit ensued with the juveniles also opening fire on the deputies in pursuit. Two SCSO vehicles were hit by gunfire during the pursuit however nobody was believed to be hit by the gunfire. The juveniles successfully evaded the SCSO deputies.

Again, on Oct. 23, A newspaper carrier came into contact with one of the suspected juvenile offenders that was attempting to steal a car on Forest Ridge Drive in Kingsport. It is believed that shots were fired as the attempted thief fled the scene on foot. Once again, it is believed that nobody was struck by the gunfire.

The release says that based on findings during the investigation, detectives have placed multiple felony charges on the juveniles they suspect of committing the crimes and, “secured juvenile petitions and attachments for two of the juveniles involved.”

The identities of the juveniles are being withheld at this time, but one suspect is a 16-year-old black male, and the other is a 13-year-old black male.

The charges against the juveniles are being called “extremely serious” with the release adding that the juvenile suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the release the charges against the 16-year-old male are currently:

Criminal resposibily for facilitaltion of a felony (Attempted first degree murder)

Felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon

Reckless endangerment

Theft over $10,000

Posession of stolen property over $15,000

And the charges for the 13-year-old juvenile are:

Criminal attempt to commit first degree murder

Four counts of aggravted assualt

Theft over $10,000

Posession of stolen property over $15,000

Vandalism under $1,000

Both suspects are believed to reside in Kingsport.

According to the release, additional persons are believed to be involved and additional charges will likely be added.

The suspects are believed to still be in possession of two stolen vehicles, a black 2015 Jeep Patriot that has damage to the hood and passenger-side door, and a 2018 white Nissan Rogue. Both vehicles are sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Law enforcement asks citizens to contact 911 if they see any suspicious or criminal activity involving juveniles, especially in that case that it involved either of the vehicles described above.

Anonymous tips can be provided online by using the link provided here.

The release states that many of the vehicles have been stolen from neighborhoods. Law enforcement is encouraging citizens to check their home surveillance systems or video doorbell footage for any suspicious activity and immediately report it to the Kingsport Police Department.

The release also provides some tips for deterring vehicle theft such as:

Never leaving a vehicle unlocked and unnattended

Never leaving keys in a parked/ unoccupied car

Never leaving keys in unsecure locatiosn

Never leaving a vehicle running unless it is occupied by a driver

Never leave any valueables in plain sight in vehicles

You can read the full release by clicking here.

The release ends by saying that as the multi-agency investigation is still ongoing, no additional information will be released at this time.