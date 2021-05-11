Kingsport PD invites public to annual law enforcement memorial service Friday as part of National Police Week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is hosting its annual law enforcement memorial service on Friday, May 14.

According to a release from KPD, the community members are welcome to attend the service at 4 p.m. at the Kingsport Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial and Eternal Flame.

The memorial can be found on the corner of West Market Street and Clay Street in downtown Kingsport.

The department will be remembering and honoring fallen local officers, as well as others across the nation.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be the service’s keynote speaker, and Kingsport Chief of Police Dale Phipps will read the roll call of fallen officers. The release also states KPD Lieutenant Justin Quillin will offer the invocation at the service.

The event is part of National Police Week, which is recognized each year as the week May 15 falls in.

KPD’s event is planned with the help of the local Fraternal Order of Police chapter.