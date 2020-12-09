Kingsport PD: Investigation underway after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after two people were shot on Tuesday night.

According to a release from KPD, officers were called to the 4100 block of Skyland Drive around 11:30 p.m. after being alerted to a shooting.

Officers responded and found the two people who had been shot in the roadway had been transported in a private vehicle to the hospital.

KPD reports officers were already at the hospital when the victims arrived.

One victim is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

The second victim, identified as Josephine N. Helmandollar, succumbed to her injuries and died.

KPD says this is an active investigation and a suspect is unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-229-9429.