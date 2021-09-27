Kingsport PD investigating unattended death at Maple Oak Apartments

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An unattended death investigation is underway after the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) responded to Maple Oak Apartments to find a man dead inside his apartment Saturday morning.

A release from KPD reveals that the death happened “outside the confines of professional medical care,” and a medical team will conduct an autopsy to rule out foul play.

While the body was not identified, police confirmed it was that of a 64-year-old man.

The police department continues to investigate the incident, and no further details have been released at this time.

