Kingsport PD investigating ‘suspicious death’ after person found dead on side of the road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Police Department said they are investigating after a “deceased individual” was found on the side of the road.
In a release Tuesday, Kingsport PD officials said the person was found along Lynn Garden Drive near the West Stone Drive interchange just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The release added, “This discovery is currently under preliminary investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division as a suspicious death.”
The body was taken to the ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy.
No further information was immediately available.
