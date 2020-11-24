Kingsport PD investigating ‘suspicious death’ after person found dead on side of the road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Police Department said they are investigating after a “deceased individual” was found on the side of the road.

In a release Tuesday, Kingsport PD officials said the person was found along Lynn Garden Drive near the West Stone Drive interchange just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The release added, “This discovery is currently under preliminary investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division as a suspicious death.”

The body was taken to the ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy.

No further information was immediately available.