KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting Friday evening on Interstate 81.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers and detectives responded around 4:45 p.m. to I-81 north at Exit 63, the Airport Parkway exit, regarding a shooting involving two motorists.

Police believe the shooting was an “isolated incident” and there is no threat to the public.

No other information about the shooting was released.

The interstate is open to traffic, but a heavy police presence could create congestion.

The police department said the case “remains an open and active investigation.”

