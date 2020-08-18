Kingsport PD investigating 2 burglaries at auto dealerships on Stone Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after two burglaries occurred at auto dealerships on Stone Drive.

According to a release from KPD, Chantz Scott Kia and Rick Hill Imports reported burglaries on the morning of August 14.

Both dealerships reported the burglaries had taken place overnight.

KPD reports that nothing appears to have been stolen at either dealership.

However, both businesses reported “significant damage” at their entrances and were “heavily ransacked.”

One of the dealerships captured surveillance footage of the suspects.

KPD reports both suspects appear to be white men.

One suspect was seen in surveillance wearing a dark jacket with a hood and dark pants.

The other suspect appears to be blonde and was seen in a camouflage jacket, brown face mask, brown gloves, dark boots and blue or gray cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.

Anonymous tips can be left to KPD by clicking here.