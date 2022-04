KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a report of shots fired at the Cook Out restaurant on Stone Drive.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to the restaurant at 1600 East Stone Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kingsport police on scene at the Cook Out on East Stone Drive. (Photo: WJHL)

KPD spokesperson Tom Patton told News Channel 11 that to his knowledge, no one had reported being hit by gunfire.

Police were still at the scene as of 10:20 p.m.