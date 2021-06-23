Kingsport PD: Human remains found off Rock Springs Road believed to be of an adult male

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating after human remains were found Wednesday off of Rock Springs Road.

The police department says officers and detectives responded around noon to the 1600 block of Rock Springs Road regarding the discovery of human remains in a wooded area on an abandoned residential property.

The remains, believed to be that of an adult male, were sent to the ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine for forensic analysis to establish a cause of death.

The police department says no further details are available as the investigation remains active.