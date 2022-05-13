KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department honored those serving in law enforcement ahead of National Police Week.

At a memorial service Friday afternoon, a roll call of fallen police officers was read to remember those who dedicated themselves to protecting their communities.

The service was held at the Kingsport Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial and Eternal Flame in downtown Kingsport.

Paul Gray, the lodge president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, served as the master of ceremonies. Kingsport Chief of Police Dale Phipps delivered an address at the service.

National Police Week begins Sunday, May 15. The nationally observed week was proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.