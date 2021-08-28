Kingsport PD: four tractor-trailers involved in I-81 South crash, one driver airlifted to treatment

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police have released initial findings from an investigation of the I-81 South crash that occurred Saturday evening.

The report states four separate tractor-trailers were driving in a line in the right lane when road conditions ahead required the first driver to brake.

The report reads as follows:

Vehicle #1 slowed suddenly due to the actions of other traffic ahead. Vehicle #2 slowed behind it. Vehicle #3 was unable to stop and rear-ended vehicle #2, knocking it forward into vehicle #1. Vehicle #3 then jack-knifed across the roadway. Vehicle #4 was unable to stop and ran into the jack-knifed trailer of vehicle #3.

The report says the drivers of vehicle #1 and #2 were treated for minor injuries, with the driver of vehicle #3 being airlifted by WINGS Air Rescue for “suspected major injuries.”

Traffic was still affected at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday as crews work to remove debris.

The crash is currently under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the potential causes of the crash are urged to call investigators at 423-224-2750.