Kingsport PD: ‘Extremely large and heavy equipment’ transport to impact traffic along 6 roads Thursday-Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is alerting drivers about serious delays along some roads this week.

According to a release from KPD, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, “extremely large and heavy equipment” belonging to a local industry will be transported through Kingsport.

The equipment will have a police escort and will not be able to travel faster than 5 miles per hour.

The release states that five trips will be made to move all the equipment over the course of both days.

The following roads will be impacted:

Clinchfield Street

West Center Street

Netherland Inn Road

Ridgefields Road

Riverport Road

Tilthammer Drive

“Motorists using this route should expect significant delays and try to plan an alternate route if at all possible,” the release states. “Anyone who finds themselves behind, or delayed by, this convoy is asked to slow down, exercise caution and patience, and obey all traffic instructions.”