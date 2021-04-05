Kingsport PD: Ex-boyfriend of Megan Boswell charged after alleged DUI crash sends victim to hospital

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ex-boyfriend of Megan Boswell was arrested Thursday, April 1 after police say he was involved in a DUI crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to the Sonic on East Stone Drive around 10:11 p.m. after being informed about a crash with injuries.

Officers report when they arrived, they learned a woman had already been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver was identified as Preston Hunter Wood, 25, of Blountville. Wood was previously involved in a relationship with Megan Boswell, the mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell. Megan has been charged with felony murder in the death of Evelyn.

KPD reports that a DMV check on the vehicle Wood was driving on Thursday revealed he did not have insurance on it.

Officers report that Wood had red and glazy eyes and appeared to be unsteady on his feet.

Wood reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was told he was being placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

The report states when officers tried to put Wood’s hands behind his back, “he began to resist, by tensing his arms, and pulling away.”

Officers were able to get control of Wood and place him in handcuffs, according to the report.

KPD reports officers read Wood the implied consent form and asked if he would consent for a blood draw. He reportedly refused to give consent and was transported to the Kingsport City Jail for holding.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. Wood was reportedly transported to Indian Path Medical Center for the blood draw and medical evaluation, due to being in the crash.

Wood was charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault, driver’s to exercise due care, resisting arrest and failure to comply with financial responsibility.

Wood was transported back to the Kingsport City Jail for processing.

No further information was included in the report about the condition of the woman injured in the crash.