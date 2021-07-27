Kingsport PD: Driver dies after crash on John B. Dennis Highway last week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman who was seriously injured in a crash last week has died, according to police.

The Kingsport Police Department announced Tuesday that Shirley M. Kilgore, 84 of Kingsport, died Friday.

Kilgore was hospitalized after a crash on the afternoon of July 20 in the 2900 block of John B. Dennis Highway. Police say she was attempting to turn left when she pulled into the path of another vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 17-year-old who was driving the other vehicle received minor injuries. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.