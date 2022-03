KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Stone Drive has been closed following the failure of power lines in the area, Kingsport police say.

According to an alert from the Kingsport Police Department, downed power lines in front of the Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Stone Drive has completely closed the road in both directions.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, drivers in the area are encouraged to avoid the location, or to expect significant delays traveling through the area.