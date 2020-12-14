Kingsport PD: Dog euthanized after found shot in street Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A dog was put down after Kingsport police found him in the road with a bullet lodged in his spine.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, an officer was called to Parker Lane at 9:48 a.m. Friday.

The officer found the male dog injured “about 100 yards from Cloud Ford Road in the curve of Parker Lane.”

Officers spoke with the caller who said the dog had been running around the area for more than three months. The caller did not know who the dog belonged to.

Officers describe the dog as a black and white short-haired dog. He weighed about 15 pounds and was not wearing a collar.

KPD reports the dog could not move his back legs and had blood on him.

The responding officer took the dog to PetWorks, where it was determined that he was not microchipped. The dog was taken to Family Pet for treatment.

X-rays revealed a bullet “lodged in the spine of the dog.”

The veterinarian euthanized the dog due to the injury, according to KPD.

No suspects were listed as of Friday.