Kingsport PD: Do not call 911 for information on trick-or-treating, Halloween festivities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking the public not to place calls to 911 to ask about trick-or-treating or other Halloween festivities.

The KPD said that it has been receiving calls from people asking what day and time trick-or-treating will be held this year.

Public Information Officer for the KPD Tom Patton said, “We only have so many dispatchers, we only have so many phone lines that can be answered at one given time so when people call 911 for unnecessary things like that it does tie up valuable resources that should be used for more important things.”

News Channel 11 has produced multiple articles on Halloween, fall and trick-or-treating activities such as:

The KPD also reminded the public that scheduling for Halloween events such as trick-or-treating is not a function of law enforcement.