Kingsport PD: Crash with injuries on I-26 West causing traffic delays

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 West near Kingsport is affecting traffic in the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were alerted to a crash with injuries near mile marker 7 at 12:42 p.m.

KPD recommends motorists seek alternate routes through the area.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map shows that the crash involves only one vehicle.

TDOT reports westbound lanes are closed as of 1:25 p.m.