Kingsport PD: Crash with injuries on I-26 affecting traffic Tuesday morning

Photo: TDOT

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 resulted in injuries and delays for drivers Tuesday morning.

According to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash occurred at 9:20 a.m. near Mile Marker 6 on I-26.

The traffic alert states injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries has not been released.

“Motorists should consider an alternate route to avoid potential delays,” the KPD alert states. “Anyone already in the area is asked to be patient, use caution, and obey all traffic instructions.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map previously showed traffic was backed up on I-26 South just past the I-26/I-81 interchange.

As of 11 a.m., traffic appears to be clear in the area.

