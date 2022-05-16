SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Those who travel I-81 North should expect traffic delays Monday morning following a crash near Shipley Ferry Road.

The wreck occurred just before 7 a.m. near mile marker 63, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). Another responding agency included the Kingsport Fire Department.

I-81 Crash Monday morning. (PHOTO: WJHL)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay map reported a multi-vehicle crash in the area that closed both northbound lanes and the right shoulder near mile marker 63.2 of I-81 N at 7:03 a.m.

The KPD advises motorists to avoid the area and drive an alternate route.

Circumstances surrounding the crash and possible injuries remain unclear. This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.