Kingsport PD: Be on the lookout for missing juvenile

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.

The Kingsport Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Emmanuel Bear.

The police department says he was last seen on the evening on July 16 in the 1500 block of Granby Road.

Foul play is not suspected, but KPD says “detectives are making every possible effort to locate him” due to his age.

Police say he is 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.