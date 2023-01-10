KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has reportedly been missing for months.

According to the KPD, a family member told police on Dec. 16 they had not seen or heard from Lynsey A. Pickett, 36, in about 10 months. Her last known address is in Kingsport.

The police department says there is no reason to suspect foul play, but investigators are making every possible effort to find her.

Pickett is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes. Her hair color varies and she has gauge earrings and a nose piercing, according to KPD.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.