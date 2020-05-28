Kingsport PD attempting to locate missing 16-year-old who may be in NC

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

They are looking for 16-year-old Tyreese O. Green.

The police department says Green was reported missing on May 13 by his legal guardian, one week after he left with a family member to visit other family members in North Carolina.

His current whereabouts are unknown according to KPD.

Police do not suspect foul play but want to make sure Green is OK and make arrangements for him to be returned to his legal guardian.

Green may be in the Fayetteville, NC or Kingsport area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.