Kingsport PD attempting to find mother, 10-year-old daughter for welfare check

Pictured: Caitlin E. Pitts, Mazlin Pitts

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are asking the public for help in searching for a mother and her 10-year-old daughter that have not been seen for “an extended period of time.”

According to police, Caitlin E. Pitts, 27, and her daughter Mazlin Pitts, 10, “have reportedly been out of touch with family and friends for an extended period of time.”

Anyone that has information about where the mother and daughter could be are asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 42-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

