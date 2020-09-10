Kingsport PD: Attempted murder suspect at large after allegedly shooting 19-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -The Kingsport Police Department is seeking a man wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 19-year-old on Ash Street early Thursday morning.

According to a release from KPD, officers responded to the 1300 block of Ash Street around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, officers reported found a 19-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds outside of a home.

The release says the victim was transported to a local medical facility for emergency treatment. As of 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, he remains hospitalized in serious but stabilized condition.

KPD reports an investigation found that the man had been shot by an acquaintance known as Jacob R. Hayes following an argument.

The release says Hayes then fled the scene in a green box-style vehicle before officers arrived.

A warrant on Hayes has been obtained, charging him with attempted second-degree murder.

Hayes, 20, remains wanted and at large. KPD says he is not believed to be a danger to the general public, but he should still be considered armed and dangerous due to the nature of the incident.

Hays has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5’8″ and weighs roughly 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.

Anonymous tips can be left by clicking here.