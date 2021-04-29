Kingsport PD asking public for help identifying ‘porch pirate’ in recent thefts

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is trying to identify an accused porch pirate after a several package thefts occurred.

According to a release from KPD, the suspect, a white man traveling in a compact, silver 4-door sedan, was seen stealing packages on April 22.

KPD reports packages were stolen from at least three Kingsport homes.

The release states the thefts occurred in the 3700 block of Skyland Drive, the 3900 block of Thornton Drive and across town in the 100 block of Chippendale Square.

Home surveillance at the three homes captured footage of the suspect.

Video of the thefts can be seen below:

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.

KPD warns residents that porch pirate thefts can happen year-round, not just around the holidays. People should avoid leaving packages unattended outside for long periods of time.