Kingsport PD asking for public’s help locating child pornography suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect in a child pornography investigation.

According to a release from KPD, Curtis D. Squires was indicted by the Sullivan County Grand Jury on July 15, 2020.

He was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor/distribution of child pornography, according to KPD.

The release says the indictment followed an investigation conducted for more than a year by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.

As of Wednesday morning, KPD says Squires “remains wanted and at large.”

Squires is described as a 20-year-old white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The release says he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 130 pounds.

Squires is currently listed as transient or homeless, but KPD reports he has ties to Kingsport, Sullivan County, Unicoi County and Erwin.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-229-9429.