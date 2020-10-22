LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Kingsport PD asking for public’s help in search of a mother, three children after failing to appear in court

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport Police are in search of a mother and her three young children after the mother failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Kingsport Police officials said they are considering Whitney Elliot, 31, to be “missing” and her three young children to be “missing and endangered.”

Elliot’s children are Cloe Barnette, 3, Creed Elliot, 3, and Zandyn Elliot, 1.

A release issued Thursday said in part, “They are believed to possibly be traveling in a silver Kia Sedona minivan of unknown year with unknown license plate number.”

If you have any information about their whereabouts you are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss