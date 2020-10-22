Kingsport PD asking for public’s help in search of a mother, three children after failing to appear in court

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport Police are in search of a mother and her three young children after the mother failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Kingsport Police officials said they are considering Whitney Elliot, 31, to be “missing” and her three young children to be “missing and endangered.”

Elliot’s children are Cloe Barnette, 3, Creed Elliot, 3, and Zandyn Elliot, 1.

A release issued Thursday said in part, “They are believed to possibly be traveling in a silver Kia Sedona minivan of unknown year with unknown license plate number.”

If you have any information about their whereabouts you are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.