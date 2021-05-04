LIVE NOW /
Kingsport PD asking for public’s help identifying person of interest in ‘active investigation’

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is trying to identify a person of interest in what is only described as an “active investigation.”

According to a release from KPD, the white adult man pictured below is believed to be traveling in a mid-size, 4-door sedan. The vehicle is “possibly gray or green” in color.

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details are available for release at this time,” the release states.

Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to call 423-229-9429.

