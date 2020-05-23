Kingsport PD asking for help locating missing Hawkins County man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for your help locating a missing Hawkins County man.

The Kingsport Police Department is attempting to locate Nicholas L. Massengill, 38. Family members tell police they have not heard from him since April 27.

The police department says Massengill was last seen in the Brookside Drive area of Kingsport, possibly walking back toward his residence in the Surgoinsville area of Hawkins county.

Massengill is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police do no suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on Massengill’s whereabouts is encouraged to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport dispatch at 423-246-9111.