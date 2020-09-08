Kingsport PD announces launch of new traffic alert system to warn public of congestion

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department announced the launch of its new traffic alert system, KingsportPDAlerts.

According to a release from KPD, the automated traffic alert system is “designed to notify the media and the general public of incidents that have the possibility of creating traffic congestion.”

KPD says the the public will be alerted to the following:

Crashes

Stranded Motorists

Road Hazards

Traffic Light Outages

Road Closures

Water Line Breaks

Fires

The release says the system will also send follow-up alerts when incidents are clear.

Alerts will be posted to a new blog page that can be viewed by clicking here. They will also be posted to the KPD Facebook and Twitter pages.

You can receive alerts directly by entering your email address to http://www.kingsportpdalerts.com/ and subscribing.