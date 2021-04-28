Kingsport PD accepting applications for officers through May 9

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is hoping to hire several new police officers.

According to a release from KPD, applications for the position of police officer will be accepted through May 9.

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton told News Channel 11 that the department is hoping to fill nine vacancies.

Anyone interested must submit a new application including previous applicants.

Applicants must be ages 21 or older or turn 21 by no later than November 25, 2021.

After May 9, KPD says a confirmation email and a traditional letter with further instructions about testing will be sent to applicants.

There is no written examination part of KPD’s testing process, according to the release.

To apply, click here.