KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after Kingsport police say they found an unidentified child alone Saturday morning.

According to an Instagram post from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a boy with red hair estimated to be around 2 years old was found in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

He was found riding a toy near Miller Village Apartments, according to the post.

“He is safe,” the post read at the time. “But we don’t know who he is or where he belongs.”

Around 10:45 Saturday, KPD investigators announced that the child had been identified, and that the incident was under active investigation.

Due to the child’s age, no further details regarding his guardians or the nature of the investigation were available for release.