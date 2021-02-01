Kingsport PD: 2 women charged after alleged stabbing Saturday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two women were arrested in Kingsport Saturday after police say one of the women stabbed her wife.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Highland Street around 7:03 p.m. in response to a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Nicole Venditti, 32, who said her wife Brittney Gaeta, 36, had woken her up around 4:30 p.m. by yelling at her.

Venditti told officers she was not sure why Gaeta was yelling and attempted to get away from her by going to different rooms several times.

Venditti said Gaeta came at her with a knife around 6:20 p.m. and cut her left forearm. Vendittis claims she fell on the bed after being cut.

Gaeta allegedly attacked Venditti a second time, but Venditti reported she was able to get the knife away by grabbing the blade. She said her thumb was cut as a result.

Venditti claimed Gaeta had fled after the incident.

KPD reports they received the call to the apartment at 6:43 p.m., 20 minutes after Venditti said the assault occurred. Venditti said her phone had been dead and needed to charge before she could call the police. An officer reported that her phone had 30% battery while on the charger at the time of the report.

Venditti showed officers a knife in the kitchen that she says was used in the stabbing.

Gaeta was arrested when she came back to the apartment. Gaeta said Venditti “had cut herself after refusing to go to a drug rehab facility.”

According to the report, Gaeta said she was at a Dollar General store on East Stone Drive and believed Venditti had cut herself after she left. Gaeta had receipts from Dollar General for purchases made at 6:56 p.m. and 6:57 p.m.

Venditti declined to be transported to the hospital. KPD reports her injuries appeared to be consistent with defensive wounds.

“An active Order of Protection was found in effect protecting Brittany against Nicole. Nicole was

arrested for a Order of Protection Violation,” the report reads.

Both women were transported to the Kingsport City Jail.

During a search of Gaeta’s wallet, police report a small clear baggie with a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine was found.

Gaeta was charged with aggravated assault and simple possession.

Venditti was charged with violation of an order of protection.