Kingsport PD: 2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital after vehicle catches fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A person was sent to the Holston Valley Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash on Fort Henry Drive Tuesday night.

A report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) reads that a 2005 Subaru IR4 was traveling southbound on Fort Henry Drive around 8 p.m. as a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound.

The report said as the Subaru traveled around a curve, it crossed the median and hit the

Chevrolet. The Subaru caught on fire as a result of the crash, according to the report.

The driver of the Subaru was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The report also states that a total of five people were involved in the crash, including both drivers and three passengers in the Chevrolet. The KPD reports the three passengers all received minor injuries in the crash, while the driver of the Chevrolet received a “non-incapacitating injury.”

Both vehicles sustained “disabling damage,” according to the report.