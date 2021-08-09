Kingsport PD: 2 transported to hospital with ‘suspected major injuries’ after crash on John B. Dennis Highway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after two people were transported to the hospital after a crash on John B. Dennis Highway Monday morning.

According to a release from KPD, dispatchers were called around 6 a.m. and told about a crash with injuries on South John B. Dennis near Kingsgate Crossing.

An investigation by the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit found that a black 2011 Jeep Wrangler attempted to turn left from the highway onto Kingsgate Crossing. The Jeep was driven and only occupied by Edward T. Green, 58, of Kingsport.

At the same time, a white 2013 Toyota 4Runner was reportedly heading north on John B. Dennis at the intersection. The Toyota was driven and only occupied by Alexis N. Faxon, 26, of Kingsport.

Greene’s Jeep turned into the path of Faxon’s Toyota, resulting in the collision, according to KPD.

The release states Greene was not wearing his seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle.

KPD reports Faxon was wearing her seatbelt but still had be extricated from the Toyota.

“Both drivers were transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment of suspected major injuries,” the release states.

Both vehicles received disabling damage.

As of 11:43 a.m. Monday, the crash is still under investigation.