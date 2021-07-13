Kingsport PD: 1 suspect in Miller Village Apartments shooting turns himself in, other suspect still at large

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department announced Tuesday that one of the suspects involved in a July 5 shooting has turned himself in to authorities.

According to a release from KPD, Curtis Thompson turned himself in on the outstanding warrant for felony reckless endangerment that was issued after a shots fired incident at Miller Village Apartments.

Thompson turned himself in without incident and is being held in the Kingsport City Jail while awaiting arraignment, KPD reports.

Police state the other suspect, Darius Woodbury, is still wanted and at large as of Tuesday. Woodbury has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

KPD warns that Woodbury should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may know of Woodbury’s location is asked to contact KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.

The shooting at the apartments occurred just before midnight when Thompson and Woodbury, who already knew one another, reportedly shot at one another in the parking lot.

Thompson received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg, KPD reports.

Police state a stray bullet shattered the window of a nearby apartment, went through at TV and lodged itself in a wall inside. No bystanders were injured during the shooting.