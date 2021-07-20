Kingsport PD: 1 seriously injured in John B. Dennis crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say one person was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on John B. Dennis Highway.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of North John B. Dennis.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze was attempting to turn left when they pulled into the path of a Honda Accord, resulting in an “angular collision.”

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Shirley M. Kilgore, 84 of Kingsport, was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries. Kilgore remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the police department.

The 17-year-old driver of the Honda, who was wearing a seatbelt, received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.