KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash Wednesday morning on East Stone Drive, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

A release from the KPD states the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. on East Stone Drive near Bowater Drive. A Ford Mustang was traveling Westbound when it reportedly rear-ended another vehicle for unknown reasons, then veered into oncoming traffic, according to the release.

The Mustang was driven and solely occupied by Grady Bell, 80, of Kingsport.

The car driven by Bell then collided with an Eastbound SUV, and came to a rest after hitting a pickup truck head-on, the release said.

Bell was reportedly killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck that was struck head-on “sustained suspected serious injuries,” according to the release. He was transported to a local hospital after the crash.

No one else involved in the crash was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit.