Kingsport pauses recycling program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is temporarily halting its recycling program.

During Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said the decision “is due to a national trend that has drastically impacted Kingsport’s ability to market the majority of the material collected.”

The city said the pause in curbside recycling collections will allow the city to reassess the current program and determine the best path forward for a long-term recycling program.

According to a presentation by McReynolds, there will be no change in curbside garbage collection.