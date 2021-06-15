Kingsport passes budget with no tax increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a budget for the upcoming fiscal year with no tax increase.

The $226 million spending plan is balanced and keeps taxes steady, buoyed by a surge in sales tax and property tax revenue.

City leaders said the budget marks a shift to life before the pandemic, with about $35 million in capital projects including improvements in city parks and renovations at the new John Sevier Middle School.

The new budget restores funding to agencies like the Downtown Kingsport Association, Symphony of the Mountains, and Keep Kingsport Beautiful. Funding to those organizations was cut last year due to the pandemic.